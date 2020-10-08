Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm Friday

A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's.
Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories