KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm Wednesday

A sunny and warm Tuesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Tuesday afternoon and will remain on Wednesday.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A sunny and warm Tuesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Tuesday afternoon and will remain on Wednesday.

A system will move through the region Wednesday night bringing cooler temperatures with it. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to near normal values by the end of the week.

