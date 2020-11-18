KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm Wednesday ahead

** Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM today **

Temperatures will start to warm up today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today we will have lots of sunshine, but it will be quite windy at times with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Windy and warm conditions will continue on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will continue through the end of the work week. Rain chances will start to increase Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will be back down in the upper 40s starting this weekend into next week.

