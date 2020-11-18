Clear
BREAKING NEWS COVID hospitalizations hit daily record high of 95 at Mosaic Life Care Full Story
KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm Wednesday ahead

Temperatures will start to warm up today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today we will have lots of sunshine, but it will be quite windy at times with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

                                   ** Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM today **

Windy and warm conditions will continue on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will continue through the end of the work week. Rain chances will start to increase Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will be back down in the upper 40s starting this weekend into next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
The quiet weather is expected for the week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Stronger winds are expected Wednesday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
