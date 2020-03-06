KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm weekend

After a windy and warm Thursday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we saw a less windy Friday across the area. temperatures were in the 50s and lower 60s for highs.
Highs will be a little warmer on Saturday with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s . We should continue to be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by Sunday and Sunday night.
