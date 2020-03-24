Clear
BREAKING NEWS BREAKING Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warmer Wednesday

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After a cloudy start to the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we started to see a break in the clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures were on the cool side and with the clouds we only managed to see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories