KQ2 Forecast: A windy weekend forecast

We are waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s this Friday morning. For your Friday, a nice day is forecast with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near average in the upper 60s.

Enjoy the nice spring weather today because, another disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers, even some thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. A strong cold front will push through Saturday afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up from the north, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees before they start dropping once front passes through.

We'll be dry but cooler on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. An active weather pattern is shaping up Sunday night and into next week with rain chances everyday. Highs will be cooler in the 60s down to the 50s by Tuesday, then warming back up to the 70s by Thursday.

