KQ2 Forecast: A wintry mix is back in the forecast

For Tuesday, a light wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain/drizzle is possible during the afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday. A bigger storm storm could bring some rain on Wednesday afternoon into an all snow event on Thursday. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing if we see some wintry weather that could cause a few travel issues.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Temperatures will continue to drop across the area with highs only reaching into the mid 30's.

Beyond Wednesday and for the rest of the week, much colder temperatures are expected with highs in the 20s both Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s and 40s. Some rain chances are in the forecast on Sunday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
