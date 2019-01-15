KQ2 Forecast: A wintry mix possible on Wednesday night

We are still seeing clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few areas of fog will be found tonight across the area so be careful heading out tonight.

The weather pattern will remain quiet through Wednesday. We should see a bit more sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the rest of the workweek. We'll have additional chances of snow for late Wednesday into early Thursday, but not looking to be a concern.

Beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday into Saturday. Heavy snow is possible and windy conditions are likely. Still several days out, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Sunday with single digit to below zero temperature wind chills. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so far. We will be paying close attention to that.

