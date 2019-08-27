KQ2 Forecast: A wonderful Wednesday forecast

We had a few clouds this Tuesday around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures are a bit cool in the lower 60s. A cold front passed through Monday night that has brought in more pleasant and nice weather to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.

Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be below average but nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

