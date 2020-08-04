KQ2 Forecast: A wonderful Wednesday forecast

A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.

Summer weather will return Thursday. The pattern change will mean the chance for storms Thursday night and each night into the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android