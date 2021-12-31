Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: AM Dense Fog Advisory, Winter Storm Warning for New Years

Temperatures are on the chilly side again this morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. We are also waking up to some patchy dense fog and mist this morning. Use caution when driving this morning, slick spots are possible especially on bridges and overpasses due to the mist and fog. Temperatures Today will be on the milder side with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds. More active weather will move into the area tonight as a cold front moves through.

Posted: Dec 31, 2021 8:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

** Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 AM **

**Winter Storm Warning in effect Saturday **

Temperatures are on the chilly side again this morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. We are also waking up to some patchy dense fog and mist this morning. Use caution when driving this morning, slick spots are possible especially on bridges and overpasses due to the mist and fog. Temperatures Today will be on the milder side with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds. More active weather will move into the area tonight as a cold front moves through.

Tonight precipitation chances will increase after midnight close to 4 am, first a wintry mix will develop, eventually changing over to snow. How fast the precipitation changes over to snow will have a big impact on our snowfall totals. Right now our area looks to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow. We will also have very cold temperatures on Saturday with highs only reaching the teens. Be cautious of any travel on Saturday. Winds will be breezy causing blowing snow to reduce visibility at times. Snow showers should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.

.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Atchison
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Temperatures are on the chilly side again this morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. We are also waking up to some patchy dense fog and mist this morning. Use caution when driving this morning, slick spots are possible especially on bridges and overpasses due to the mist and fog. Temperatures Today will be on the milder side with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds. More active weather will move into the area tonight as a cold front moves through. Tonight precipitation chances will increase after midnight close to 4 am, first a wintry mix will develop, eventually changing over to snow. How fast the precipitation changes over to snow will have a big impact on our snowfall totals. Right now our area looks to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow. We will also have very cold temperatures on Saturday with highs only reaching the teens. Be cautious of any travel on Saturday. Winds will be breezy causing blowing snow to reduce visibility at times. Snow showers should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories