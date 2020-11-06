Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Above average temperatures continue today

Today is going to be another warm and sunny day with temperatures back in the 70s this afternoon. Today winds will start to pick up by the afternoon hours with wind gusts from the south up to 20 mph.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today is going to be another warm and sunny day with temperatures back in the 70s this afternoon. Today winds will start to pick up by the afternoon hours with wind gusts from the south up to 20 mph.

Warm and dry conditions will continue this weekend with winds remaining breezy from the south both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will start to approach the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing much cooler weather and increasing rain chances.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories