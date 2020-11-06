KQ2 Forecast: Above average temperatures continue today

Today is going to be another warm and sunny day with temperatures back in the 70s this afternoon. Today winds will start to pick up by the afternoon hours with wind gusts from the south up to 20 mph.

Warm and dry conditions will continue this weekend with winds remaining breezy from the south both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will start to approach the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing much cooler weather and increasing rain chances.

