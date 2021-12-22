KQ2 Forecast: Above average temperatures continue today

Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning with temperatures in the lower 20s and teens. Temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with highs making a run for 50 under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with most areas making it into the mid to upper 50s as sunshine continues. The warmest day of the week looks to be Christmas Eve with highs in the low to mid 60s. The current record for Friday is 62. Temperatures will cool off slightly on Christmas into the weekend with highs in the 50s. Temperatures look to cool into the 40s to start next week.

