KQ2 Forecast: Above average temperatures stick around

After a good deal of clouds and sunshine Friday, similar weather is expected to begin the weekend. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Sunday, sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 40s.
Heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather is looking decent. Right now, forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both days. We do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve night, but the chances of us having a white Christmas this year are basically near zero. Christmas Day is looking to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. The majority of the precipitation should be rain but a few wet snowflakes could mix in. Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to watch the forecast very closely as we could see quite a bit of rain with this system. Below average temperatures are expected behind the system.
