KQ2 Forecast: Above normal temperatures continue on Wednesday

Another beautiful day across the area on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60s. Another sunny and warm day on Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and we will see the winds start to pick up out of the south which will help us continue with the above normal high temperatures.

Temperatures will stay on the mild side as we go through the week with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front will make its way into the area on Friday bringing with it some cold air and rain into the weekend.

