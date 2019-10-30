KQ2 Forecast: Accumulating snow possible today

**Winter Weather Advisory for Doniphan, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, and Grundy counties from 1:00 a.m. Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

**Winter Weather Advisory for Atchison (Kan.), Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, and Platte counties from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday until 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

**Freeze Warning for the entire area from 1:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Tonight's hard freeze will effectively end the growing season in northwest Missouri.

So far this morning, the precipitation has stayed to our south but it is expected to move in later this morning and into the afternoon. This is an extremely complicated forecast that is likely to change in the next few hours so make sure you are checking back for updates.

Once precipitation begins, some time this morning, it's possible it's a wintry mix of precipitation with maybe some freezing drizzle. As colder air moves in, this will changeover to all snow this evening. The snow will come to an end by Wednesday night.

As for accumulations, a general 1-2 inches of snow is possible across the area with areas to the north and east possibly seeing up to three inches. If a wintry mix persists, there could be a light glazing of ice, mainly along and south of Highway 36. This will likely lead to slick roads this evening and overnight.

On Halloween, we could see a few lingering rain or snow showers but the main story will be the very chilly temperatures. You will need to make sure you and your kids are bundled up good if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night as temperatures will be falling into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Things are looking better and more quiet for Friday and into next week. It will be cool with a lot of sunshine. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android