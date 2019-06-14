KQ2 Forecast: Active weather to begin weekend

Tracking the potential for a few thunderstorms tonight with some producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for storms will be late tonight towards morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

Heading into Father's Day weekend, additional storm chances are in the forecast. Saturday will see warmer temperatures in the mid 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We are under a slight risk for strong to severe storms on Saturday afternoon/evening with quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 65 mph as the main threats. Be sure to be staying weather aware and have ways to receive watch and warning information. On Sunday, slightly cooler with continued slight chances of rain and storms. Highs in the middle 80s both days.

Into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with slight rain chances on Monday then better chances on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

