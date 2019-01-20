KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead

After a mostly dry and very cold Sunday, temperatures do rebound a little to start the new week. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries. Lows will be dropping into the lower teens. Factor in the winds from the east at 5-10 mph and it will feel like a few degrees below zero so bundle up!

The warmest days of the week will be Monday and Tuesday with plenty of clouds overhead. A disturbance will move in Monday night and Tuesday that will bring the chance for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulation will be minor. Highs both days will be in the 30s.

For the rest of the week, there are some more snow chances in the forecast. Temperatures will also be on the decline by next weekend. The best chance for snow will come Thursday and then again Friday into Saturday.

