Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead

After a mostly dry and very cold Sunday, temperatures do rebound a little to start the new week. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries. Lows will be dropping into the lower teens. Factor in the winds from the east at 5-10 mph and it will feel like a few degrees below zero so bundle up!

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

After a mostly dry and very cold Sunday, temperatures do rebound a little to start the new week. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries. Lows will be dropping into the lower teens. Factor in the winds from the east at 5-10 mph and it will feel like a few degrees below zero so bundle up!

The warmest days of the week will be Monday and Tuesday with plenty of clouds overhead. A disturbance will move in Monday night and Tuesday that will bring the chance for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulation will be minor. Highs both days will be in the 30s.

For the rest of the week, there are some more snow chances in the forecast. Temperatures will also be on the decline by next weekend. The best chance for snow will come Thursday and then again Friday into Saturday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
After a mostly dry and very cold Sunday, temperatures do rebound a little to start the new week. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries. Lows will be dropping into the lower teens. Factor in the winds from the east at 5-10 mph and it will feel like a few degrees below zero so bundle up!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events