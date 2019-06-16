KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead

This evening, a few spotty storms are moving through the area. Expect these to fizzle out after sunset as temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, skies should stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

Monday could be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south so we can't rule out a slim chance for rain. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are possible with highs in the 80s.

For Thursday, much of the day appears to be dry with increasing storm chances later in the day. Overnight Thursday through Friday night will see chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday and Friday are in the mid 80s. It does appear the active weather quiets down on Saturday before picking up again Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android