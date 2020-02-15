After a week of temperatures below the freezing mark, we are finally seeing a bit of a break. Highs today were in the upper 40s and some areas further south saw lower 50s. Overnight tonight we will cool off into the mid 30s but Sunday is going to be another warm one.
Clouds build in early Sunday morning but should clear by early afternoon. They will insulate us from some of the heat from the sun but temperatures here in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri will still reach the low 50s Sunday afternoon. Monday's highs will be in the mid to high 40s due to daytime rain showers. The rest of the week looks calm with highs in the 30s and 40s until next weekend when highs will climb back into the 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: An even warmer Sunday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Even warmer Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Sunday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer weekend ahead