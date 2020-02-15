KQ2 Forecast: An even warmer Sunday ahead



After a week of temperatures below the freezing mark, we are finally seeing a bit of a break. Highs today were in the upper 40s and some areas further south saw lower 50s. Overnight tonight we will cool off into the mid 30s but Sunday is going to be another warm one.

Clouds build in early Sunday morning but should clear by early afternoon. They will insulate us from some of the heat from the sun but temperatures here in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri will still reach the low 50s Sunday afternoon. Monday's highs will be in the mid to high 40s due to daytime rain showers. The rest of the week looks calm with highs in the 30s and 40s until next weekend when highs will climb back into the 50s.

