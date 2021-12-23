Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another above average day ahead

Temperatures are on the cool side out the door this morning with lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures will stay well above average on today with highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Dec 23, 2021 8:03 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area Friday night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles. Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will continue to cool down into next week.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
