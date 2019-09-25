KQ2 Forecast: Another beautiful day on Thursday

The weather is forecast to stay nice on Thursday as well with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Unfortunately, the nice weather does not last very long as more rain and storm chances are in the forecast by Friday and through the weekend.
A series of disturbances will bring rain chances Friday and through the start of next week. With those rain chances, we will see varying temperatures too. On Friday highs are going to be in the 80s but on Saturday, we might not get out of the 60s after a cold front moves through. And then we'll be back into the 80s for Sunday and into next week.
