KQ2 Forecast: Another chance for rain on Friday

We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cloudy skies to start the day but we did see some sunshine by the end of your Thursday. Highs though will be below average in the lower 60s, thanks to the cloud cover and north winds.

Clouds will start increasing again on Sunday as more rain and storm chances do return late Sunday night through midweek. Highs will be into the middle 70s.

