KQ2 Forecast: Another cloudy day ahead



Cloudy skies will continue to be the normal for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas today as temperatures slightly warm into the low to mid 70s. We will keep partly to mostly cloudy skies for the majority of today with a little bit of sunshine peaking through later this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will remain on the warm side as we go into next week.

