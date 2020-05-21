Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another cloudy day ahead

Cloudy skies will continue to be the normal for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas today as temperatures slightly warm into the low to mid 70s. We will keep partly to mostly cloudy skies for the majority of today with a little bit of sunshine peaking through later this afternoon.

Posted: May 21, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will remain on the warm side as we go into next week.

Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will remain on the warm side as we go into next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Cloudy skies continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have a north to northeasterly wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday.
