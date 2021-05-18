Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another cloudy day ahead with a few scattered showers

Posted: May 18, 2021
Updated: May 18, 2021
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

There are a few patchy areas of fog across the area this morning that will likely continue for the next few hours. Today will be another cloudy day with the chance for a few isolated showers across the area. Today will be on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Shower chances will start to increase on Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms as well. Rain chances will linger through the end of the work week as temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to decrease this weekend with the slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will be above average this weekend with highs in the 80s.
