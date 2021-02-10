Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another cold day ahead

Today will be another cold and cloudy day with temperatures warming up into the teens. Wind chills will likely be sub zero for most of the day. Today we have a light chance for a few areas of light snow and flurries throughout the day with minor accumulations expected.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 7:09 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 7:21 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions look to stay dry on Thursday but a few flurries can not be ruled out as temperatures remain in the teens. A better chance for light snow will return Friday night into Saturday as temperatures cool off even more. High temperatures will be in the single digits this weekend into the beginning of next week.

Extremely cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Wednesday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
