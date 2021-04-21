KQ2 Forecast: Another cold start on Thursday

Wednesday temperatures struggled to warm up again into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s again providing another frosty morning on Thursday. Another freeze warning is in effect for Thursday morning until 9am.

Southerly winds will return on Thursday helping to slowly warm temperatures back up into the upper 50s. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but rain chances will start to increase after about 6 PM. Rain chances will continue for the first half of the day Friday before moving out of our area. The weekend looks comfortable and spring like with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up continues into next week with highs in the 70s and 80s on Monday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android