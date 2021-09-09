Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another comfortable and sunny day ahead

Today will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s. A southerly wind will return to the area this afternoon helping to warm up temperatures and increase moisture in the area.

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 7:35 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions will be more summer like Friday into the weekend because of this southerly wind. Highs will be in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.

