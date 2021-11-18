KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and breezy day ahead



Temperatures are about 20 degrees colder this morning than yesterday morning. Today we will have mostly sunny skies but temperatures will struggle to warm up. Highs will likely only make it into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures look to stay at or slightly below average throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend. Dry and fairly sunny weather will continue this weekend into next week.

