KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day ahead

As a low pressure system to our east continues to linger, cloud cover will be present for most of today as temperatures only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s today and tomorrow.

Warmer temperatures will return towards the end of the week as the system moves southward. Rain and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase Friday and continue through Memorial Day weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android