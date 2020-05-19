Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day ahead

As a low pressure system to our east continues to linger, cloud cover will be present for most of today as temperatures only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s today and tomorrow.

Posted: May 19, 2020 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warmer temperatures will return towards the end of the week as the system moves southward. Rain and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase Friday and continue through Memorial Day weekend.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a closed stacked low that spent most of Monday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
