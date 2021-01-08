KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day ahead

Today will be another cloudy and cool day with temperatures topping out in the mid 30s. This weekend we will slowly start to lose cloud cover with partly sunny skies and temperatures staying at or slightly below average in the low to mid 30s.

Next week warmer air will start to move back into our area with temperatures back in the 40s by Monday under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will stay sunny and dry through the beginning of next week with temperatures continuing to warm up close to 50.

