KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day ahead

Today will be another cloudy and cool day with temperatures topping out in the mid 30s. This weekend we will slowly start to lose cloud cover with partly sunny skies and temperatures staying at or slightly below average in the low to mid 30s.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Next week warmer air will start to move back into our area with temperatures back in the 40s by Monday under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will stay sunny and dry through the beginning of next week with temperatures continuing to warm up close to 50.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
