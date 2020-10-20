KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day ahead

Another cool and cloudy day in store for today with temperatures back in the low to mid 50s. We could see a few light showers in the afternoon hours, but most of the moisture will remain towards the south.

A few more showers will be possible on Wednesday as temperatures slowly start to warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will warm up back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday before a better chance for rain will arrive Thursday into Friday. Much cooler temperatures will return on Friday into the weekend.

