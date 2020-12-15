KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day ahead

Cool and cloudy conditions are in store for today with highs back in the low to mid 30s. Today will be mostly dry, but we could see a few flurries as a system passes south of the area.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s on Wednesday as mostly sunny skies return. Warmer temperatures will start to move into the area for the second half of the week and continue through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android