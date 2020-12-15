Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day ahead

Cool and cloudy conditions are in store for today with highs back in the low to mid 30s. Today will be mostly dry, but we could see a few flurries as a system passes south of the area.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will remain in the 30s on Wednesday as mostly sunny skies return. Warmer temperatures will start to move into the area for the second half of the week and continue through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air.
