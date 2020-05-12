KQ2 Forecast: Another cool day ahead



Cloudy skies will continue today as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s. A majority of the rain will stay well to the south of here today but more rain will return for the rest of the week.

A warm front will push into the region Wednesday bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the week as temperatures warm back to around average by the end of the week.

