KQ2 Forecast: Another cool day ahead

Cloudy skies will continue today as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s. A majority of the rain will stay well to the south of here today but more rain will return for the rest of the week.

Posted: May 12, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: May 12, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A warm front will push into the region Wednesday bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the week as temperatures warm back to around average by the end of the week.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Skies were clear overnight over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moved through bringing a cool start to the week. Monday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain chances are possible as we head into Tuesday.
