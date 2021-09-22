Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another cool day on Thursday

Lows were in the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 74°
