KQ2 Forecast: Another fall like day on Friday

Quiet weather is short-lived as the threat for an isolated shower is in the forecast late Friday with rain likely Friday night and on Saturday. We will see a brief warm-up Saturday with temperatures getting into the 70s but a cold front moving through will bring cooler weather by Sunday.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Generally speaking the weather appears to be quiet Sunday and into next week. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It won't be until midweek before the next chance for rain.

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
