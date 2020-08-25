Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Another hot and humid day ahead

Above average temperatures continue today with highs back in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. The heat index this afternoon will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Above average temperatures continue today with highs back in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. The heat index this afternoon will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Hot and humid conditions continue for most of the work week as conditions remain dry. A chance for some showers and thunderstorms will move into the area this weekend as some cooler temperatures arrive.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
The hot and humid weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we start the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories