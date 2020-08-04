Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another mild and sunny day ahead

Another cool day ahead with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Below average temperatures will continue tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will push into the area late Thursday into Friday. Temperature and humidity will start to build into the area by the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
A high pressure system is in control of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
