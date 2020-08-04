KQ2 Forecast: Another mild and sunny day ahead

Another cool day ahead with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Below average temperatures will continue tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will push into the area late Thursday into Friday. Temperature and humidity will start to build into the area by the end of the week.

