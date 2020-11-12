Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another mild and sunny day ahead

Sunny and mild conditions in store for today with temperatures back in the 50s. Today winds will be breezy at times from the north west as a cold front rolls through.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Friday due to the cold front, but quickly warming into the 60s on Saturday. Rain chances will also start to increase late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but conditions should start to dry out Sunday into next week.

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought cooler air with it on Wednesday. Thursday we will see some more sunshine and warmer conditions for much of the area.
