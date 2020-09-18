KQ2 Forecast: Another mild and sunny day ahead

Cool and calm conditions are set to continue today with mostly sunny skies. Today temperatures will top out slightly below average in the low to mid 70s.

Dry and sunny conditions will continue this weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid 70s. Slowly temperatures will start to warm up next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android