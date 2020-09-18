Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another mild and sunny day ahead

Cool and calm conditions are set to continue today with mostly sunny skies. Today temperatures will top out slightly below average in the low to mid 70s.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Dry and sunny conditions will continue this weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid 70s. Slowly temperatures will start to warm up next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: °
Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
