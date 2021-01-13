KQ2 Forecast: Another mild day ahead



Today will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Tomorrow a cold front will move through the area bringing the chance for some scattered light rain showers in the morning. Conditions will be breezy tomorrow as the front rolls through dropping temperatures into the mid 40s.

On Friday a few flurries and light snow will be possible with temperatures cooling into the 30s. Dry and cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs right around average in the 30s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android