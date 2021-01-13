Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another mild day ahead

Today will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 6:53 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Today will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Tomorrow a cold front will move through the area bringing the chance for some scattered light rain showers in the morning. Conditions will be breezy tomorrow as the front rolls through dropping temperatures into the mid 40s.

On Friday a few flurries and light snow will be possible with temperatures cooling into the 30s. Dry and cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs right around average in the 30s.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
