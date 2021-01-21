Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Another mild day ahead

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday due to a cold front moving through our area later today. Mostly sunny skies will continue for today with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday due to a cold front moving through our area later today. Mostly sunny skies will continue for today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cooler weather will settle into the area on Friday with highs right around average in the upper 30s.

Clouds will start to move into the area Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s on Sunday. A few snowflakes could possibly mix in with the rain showers as temperatures begin to cool headed into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Clarinda
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Falls City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Wednesday. A warm up is projected to stay in place for Thursday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories