KQ2 Forecast: Another mild day ahead

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday due to a cold front moving through our area later today. Mostly sunny skies will continue for today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cooler weather will settle into the area on Friday with highs right around average in the upper 30s.

Clouds will start to move into the area Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s on Sunday. A few snowflakes could possibly mix in with the rain showers as temperatures begin to cool headed into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android