KQ2 Forecast: Another mild day ahead

Warm temperatures will continue today with plenty of sunshine. Highs today will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperature will continue to rise through Thursday where we will see highs in the upper 50s. A cold front arriving Thursday night will bring colder temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday we may see a rain snow mix as well as highs in the lower 30s. The weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
