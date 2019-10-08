KQ2 Forecast: Another nice Fall day on the way

After a picture perfect Monday, we will see one more nice day before changes begin to happen on Wednesday out ahead of our next system that will bring very cool air to the region.

On this Tuesday, waking up to temperatures in the 40s and much like yesterday, we will see highs this afternoon in the upper 60s and lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. Will be a very nice day!

Wednesday will see an increase of clouds and then eventually the chance for some rain late in the day and lasting through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the lower 70s.

Attention then turns to what will likely be the coolest weather so far this season as we go into Friday and the weekend. The strong cold front will usher in cooler air on Friday so likely the high temperature for the day will be around midnight in the lower 50s. Throughout the day, temperatures will likely be in the 40s. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, temperatures are likely going to fall into the lower 30s bringing the first frost/freeze event of the season. Should be putting plans in place to take care of any plants outside.

Next weekend into early next week is looking to be a nice one with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android