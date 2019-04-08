KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day on Tuesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs through the middle part of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 70s.
A strong storm system will be in the area late Wednesday bringing rain chances into our Thursday. This system will be bringing some gusty winds with it as well. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday. We could even see a rain/snow mix late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.
