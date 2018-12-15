KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day on the way

Clear
After an extremely nice December day, the weather will stay warm and sunny to end the weekend. Overnight tonight, clear skies will remain with lows in the upper 20s.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Heading into Sunday, expect much of the same. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler but still in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Remember, our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s!

Into next week, the quiet and mild weather pattern sticks around. The only chance for precipitation, and it's not a great chance, is Wednesday. A disturbance could bring some rain to the area. For the most part, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s all week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
