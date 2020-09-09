KQ2 Forecast: Another rainy and cool day ahead

Rain chances are set to continue today with temperatures staying well below average. Today we will continue to see off and on showers with some patchy drizzle and temperatures in the mid 50s with a breezy wind out of the north.

Rain chances will continue for most of the work week into the early weekend as temperatures stay on the cool side. Slowly temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s by this weekend as conditions begin to dry out.

