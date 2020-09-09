Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another rainy and cool day ahead

Rain chances are set to continue today with temperatures staying well below average. Today we will continue to see off and on showers with some patchy drizzle and temperatures in the mid 50s with a breezy wind out of the north.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain chances will continue for most of the work week into the early weekend as temperatures stay on the cool side. Slowly temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s by this weekend as conditions begin to dry out.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Tuesday. It will bring a chance of rain through the first part of the week.
