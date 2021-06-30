Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another rainy day ahead

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are set to continue today mainly through the morning and afternoon hours however a few isolated showers this evening can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 8:02 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Friday and last through the holiday weekend. Highs will be seasonal with temperatures in the 80s.

