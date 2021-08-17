KQ2 Forecast: Another sunny and warm day ahead

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70.

Wednesday will be a very similar day with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunshine continues on Thursday with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry.

