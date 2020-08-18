KQ2 Forecast: Another sunny day ahead

Mild conditions are set to continue today with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will remain for today with a slight wind from the north.

Temperatures will slowly warm up back to around average by this weekend. Dry conditions will continue through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android