KQ2 Forecast: Another sunny day ahead

Mild conditions are set to continue today with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will remain for today with a slight wind from the north.
Temperatures will slowly warm up back to around average by this weekend. Dry conditions will continue through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.
