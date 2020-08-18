Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another sunny day ahead

Mild conditions are set to continue today with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will remain for today with a slight wind from the north.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will slowly warm up back to around average by this weekend. Dry conditions will continue through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
